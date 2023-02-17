Identify your voting location ahead February 25, INEC pleads

Taiwo Amodu – Abuja

Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Professor Mahmood Yakubu, has urged eligible voters to make efforts to identify their voting locations ahead of the general elections.

Professor Yakubu gave the advice on Friday in a message addressed to voters which he personally signed.

Checks revealed that some of the voters who volunteered to participate in the recently conducted mock accreditation to test the Bimodal Voters Accreditation (BVAS) machine could not locate their polling units.

To make the process seamless, the INEC Chairman disclosed that his “Commission is sending bulk phone text messages (SMS) to citizens voting in new polling…