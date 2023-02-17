MUSWEN mourns earthquake deaths, sympathises with Turkey, Syria 

By Saheed Salawu

THE Muslim Ummah of South West Nigeria (MUSWEN) has mourned the loss of lives in the earthquakes that occurred last week in Turkey and Syria.

The disaster reportedly left about 20,000 people dead and 50,000 injured and caused severe damage to infrastructure in the two countries.

MUSWEN, under the leadership of its president, Alhaji Rasaki Oladejo, who doubles as the Deputy President-General (South) of the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA), commiserated with the families affected by the events.

Oladejo, in a statement signed by the organisation’s Executive Secretary, Professor Muslih Yahya, said: “Since the occurrence of this saddening disaster,…