Niger Delta militants endorse Tinubu ahead February 25 polls

Ebenezer Adurokiya – Warri

Ahead of Saturday, February 25th Presidential election, militants under the aegis of Niger Delta Liberation Movement (NDLM), have endorsed the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu and vowed to clear any obstacle on his way to victory.

Rising from a crucial meeting held in Egbema, Delta State, which lasted over six hours, the dreaded militant group, with several vowed to ensure APCs Tinubu wins the contest.

Addressing journalists at the end of the meeting where final a decision was taken, the Spokesperson of the group, Commander Amabiri Andabiri, said; his members were all behind Tinubu.

“We are the most dreaded militant…