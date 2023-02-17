OFFCUT: What Nigerians pay to get cash

By Abisola Adigun

Nigerians express grievances over the Point of sales (POS) charges while withdrawing cash.

According to a TRIBUNE ONLINE poll, which reached over 30,000 social media users, Nigerians poured out their pain in their comments.

The poll was to gather responses from Nigerians to know their ordeals with cash withdrawals from POS vendors.

Below are some responses gathered by TRIBUNE ONLINE across various social media platforms:

@ Anthony Nwabunike Akachukwu: ”1500 to get 10,000″

@Wantaregh Terfa Gabriel: “I can’t imagine I paid 1k to withdraw 10k”

@Toba Ojo: “2000, to get 10,000”

@Felix Ehi Ogiri : “#200 per #1000”

@Olori Opeyemi Hayanfe: “#150 per…