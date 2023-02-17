Police assure EU observers, residents of peaceful, credible elections in Sokoto 

By: Olakunle Maruf – Sokoto

The Nigerian Police Force, Sokoto State command, has assured the European Union (EU) and the general public of its readiness to ensure the forthcoming general elections is not only peaceful but also worthy of emulation in Sokoto State.

The Commissioner of police in the state, Muhammad Usaini Gumel, stated this while addressing the EU observers who paid him a courtesy on Thursday in Sokoto.

He said “the force will not condone wanton abuse of uniforms by any police man or tolerate misconducts from its officers during and after elections.

“Let me assure you that the police will collaborate with the Army and other security agencies to provide adequate…