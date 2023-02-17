Stop creating panic, public incitement against Buhari, Presidency warns El-Rufai

Leon Usigbe – Abuja

Following speculation heightened by Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna about unnamed persons pushing for interim government, hence the naira redesign, the Presidency on Friday warned those advancing the argument to stop creating panic and inciting citizens against government policy.

In a statement titled, “Stop the joke about interim government, elections will hold,” issued by Garba Shehu, Senior Special Assistant to the President (Media & Publicity), it said peddling such ideas is a dangerous dimension by those afraid that they may lose election.

The Presidency pointed out that President Muhammadu Buhari has given clear directives on ameliorating the hardship…