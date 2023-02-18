De-feathered Supreme Court and agbero central bank

In the primary school, our social studies taught us some principles. Some of those principles taught then still live freely and uncorrupted in our memory. Imagine your ability to remember and recite the English alphabets – A,B,C,D, etc, to Z – and, in the same way try to remember some of the things you were taught as a new secondary school student, then the university. Compare if you would be able to recall some things with the same ability with which you remember the English alphabets. Some are still fresh. Some have faded into your subconsciousness. Some have just returned to you like a flash while some are gone forever, not because you cannot bring them back but because they are…