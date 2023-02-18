FRSC Corps Marshall admonishes promoted officers

Bauchi State Command of the Federal Roads Safety Corps (FRSC) has decorated 23 Officers who were recently promoted.

The Officers promoted and decorated cut across the various ranks of the Corps as was released after the just concluded 2023 promotion exercise.

The promotion also cut across Senior and Junior Officers who were moved to different levels as for rm of welfare by the new Corps Marshal, Dauda Aliyu Biu who has installed confidence and hope among staff.

The promotion will not only make staff feel fulfilled but remain focused, committed and productive in the performance of their professional duties of safer roads.

While addressing the promoted staff on the…