Gov Abdulrazaq receives medical equipment donation

Biola Azeez

Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq at the weekend formally received the medical equipment and hospital-related items donated to the Kwara state government by some indigenes of the state, who are living in the United States of America.

The formal presentation of the medical equipment to the state government took place at the state Ministry of Health, Ilorin with speakers at the event submitting that this had been made possible because the governor has brought the government ‘closer to the Diaspora community’.

Giving his speech, the governor, who was represented by the Commissioner for Health, Dr Raji Razaq, said he had from the beginning of his administration…