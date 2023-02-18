Is cosmetic surgery safe? – Tribune Online

By Dr. Wale Okediran

I am in my 30s and thinking of going for some cosmetic surgery to enlarge my bust and buttocks. Kindly advise me whether or not this is safe.

Chioma (by SMS)

Research has shown that there were 2.3 million procedures in 2020, and surveys show that about 90 percent of patients are satisfied with their results. This shows that in general, cosmetic surgery is safe. A study of more than 26,000 cosmetic procedures found that only about 1 percent of patients experienced complications in the 48 hours that followed surgery.

