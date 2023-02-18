LP supporters commence global march for Obi

Collins Nnabuife

As the campaign for the Presidential election winds up, supporters of the Presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Mr Peter Obi have embarked on a national march across the country.

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) march kicked off at the popular Unity Fountain where thousands of ‘Obidient’ Movement members converged, held a musical concert and rallied in support of the presidential candidate.

Marcel Ngogbehei, the Head of Strategy, at Global March told journalists that they are deploying the last lap approach to reach all the 774 Local Governments and all the polling units in the country with their campaign messages.

“Today, we are deploying what…