Negotiate with terrorists groups for successful conduct of election in Birnin Gwari — BEPU

Muhammad Sabiu – Kaduna

As the 2023 general elections approaches, the Birnin Gwari Emirate Progressive Union (BEPU) in Kaduna has called on the constituted authorities and relevant stakeholders to negotiate with terrorists groups if the independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) is to conduct successful election in the area.

In a statement issued by the Chairman of the union, Ishaq Usman Kasai on Saturday and made available to newsmen in Kaduna noted, “our major concern is our people including the internally displaced persons (IDPs) how they will be given the opportunity to exercise their franchise at their respective locations without any fear or intimidation.

“At this…