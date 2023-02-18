Nigeria as a republic of the future

By Tunji Olaopa

I have deliberately crafted the topic of this piece to link the status of the Nigerian state as a republic to the aspirational desire, embodied within the forthcoming election, of transforming the fortune of the country through a decidedly ideological willpower that aligns the future to a vision of Nigeria. When the electorates go to the poll in all democratic context, that act is symbolic of a desire and yearning to keep drawing the state closer to an ideal. And that is done either through the removal of a leadership that seemed to have fractured that vision or through the election of another who the electorate believed could facilitate the transformation that takes…