One week to D-Day: Tinubu, Atiku, Obi in tight race

Next Saturday, Nigerians will be going to the polls to elect a new president. Who wins? Since this all-important civic duty has been scheduled for February 25, 2023, Nigerians have been counting the days. The D-Day is just seven days away.

In September 2021, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) released a final list of candidates validly nominated by their political parties for the election. INEC said in a press release on Tuesday, 20 September, 2022 that 18 political parties fielded candidates and running mates for the presidential election. Since the flag off of the campaigns, the respective political parties have been touring the 36 states and the Federal Capital…