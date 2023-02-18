Parliament calls for youth inclusion in governance after forthcoming elections

Lawrence Bajah – Abuja

The Speaker of the Nigerian Youth Parliament, Azeezat Yishawu, has said that the parliament will continue to engage political parties and their candidates after the forthcoming elections, to push for youth inclusion in governance.

Yishawu made this known during the Youth Parliament, National Youth Dialogue with Political Parties, held at the Nigeria Army Resource Centre, in Asokoro Abuja, on Thursday.

She said the purpose of the event, was to invite the party candidates to directly address the youth, and youth groups in their plans, as contained in their manifestos, adding that the candidates had rarely engaged the youth population, outside political rallies,…