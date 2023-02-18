PDP PCC condemns new wave of attacks on members

Yekini Jimoh

The Director General of the Presidential Campaign Council, PCC of the People’s Democratic Party, (PDP) in Kogi State, Arc Yomi Awoniyi along with other leaders of the party have condemned in no uncertain terms, the renewed spate of violent attacks on supporters of the PDP in the state.

This was contained in a statement issued on Saturday by Austyn Ochu, Head, of the Media Team, PCC Kogi State

This condemnation follows the recent attacks by those suspected to be thugs of the APC whose action is a dress rehearsal by the sponsored thugs to unleash mayhem on the PDP supporters. This is calculated to cause voter apathy on the day of the election on the 25th of February…