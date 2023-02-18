SDP guber candidate Abe preaches against riots in Rivers

Amaechi Okonkwo – Port Harcourt

As Nigerians protest against the poor implementation of the Naira redesign policy that has caused widespread scarcity of cash and attendant hardship the gubernatorial candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in Rivers, Senator Magnus Abe has advised against violent protests that lead to destruction of lives and property across the nation.

Angry protests in several cities of the country against the policy has seen deaths, burning and destruction of public and private property including several banks, vehicles Automated Teller Machines ATMs.

But Abe addressing journalists Saturday in a press conference, advised against such riots saying; “killing…