What are the signs of heart disease?

By Dr. Wale Okediran

I have been having some chest pains and general body weakness. I want to know if this is a sign of heart disease. Kindly let me know the signs of Heart Disease?

Beatrice (by SMS)

The signs of Heart Disease range from unusual fatigue, sleep problems, shortness of breath, indigestion and chest pain. In view of the very delicate role of the heart in the body, any sign of a heart disease should be urgently reported to a qualified medical practitioner for proper and adequate treatment.

