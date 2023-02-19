Akeredolu’s beef with Northern beef

By ‘Sina Kawonise

On January 8, 2022, this news broke: “Governor RotimiAkeredolu of Ondo State has advised those residing in southwest states to consider killing chickens for ceremonies instead of cows in order to prevent capital flight.

“According to the governor, the region has been losing nothing less than N2.5 billion daily to the consumption of cows.

Akeredolu stated this while addressing some stakeholders in the education sector in Akure, the state capital.

The governor, who spoke through his Special Adviser on Agriculture and Agric-business, Akin Olotu, said the consumption of chickens for ceremonies was not only healthy but will also boost the economy in the southwest…