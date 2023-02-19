Ango Abdulahi, Hakeem Baba Ahmed should forget idea North has the population —Ayo Adebanjo

Chief Ayo Adebanjo, Acting Leader of pan-Yoruba socio-political group, Afenifere, speaks on the coming general election just as he replies the convener of Northern Elders Forum (NEF), Professor Ango Abdullahi, over claim that North had picked the candidate it will vote for in the February 25, 2023 presidential election in this interview with BOLA BADMUS. Excerpts:

The 2023 general election will commence on February 25 with the Presidential/National Assembly poll; how far would you rate the campaigns by the candidates jostling for the presidency and what are your concerns going by the way the campaigns are being carried out?

Well, the ruling party, All Progressives Congress…