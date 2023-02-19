Be fair to all political parties for a peaceful election, Umahi tells Security Agencies

Grace Egbo – Abakaliki

Ebonyi State Governor David Umahi has charged the Commissioner of Police and other security chiefs in the State to be fair to all political parties for a peaceful election in the State.

Umahi gave the charge during a State security meeting held at the State Executive Council Chambers New Government House, Centenary city Abakaliki.

He then appealed to all candidates of political parties in the state to advise their supporters to follow the part of peace stressing that “let us know that we are brothers and we cannot kill the people we are aspiring to rule”.

“I want to thank the security Agencies who have paid the supreme sacrifices in making sure that we…