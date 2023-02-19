Buhari endorses Tinubu as APC presidential candidate

Israel Arogbonlo

President Muhammadu Buhari has again endorsed the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate Bola Tinubu ahead of Saturday’s polls.

The President equally appealed to Nigerians to remain patient as his administration takes appropriate action to mitigate the hardships occasioned by the controversial naira swap policy.

According to a statement by the President’s Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, Buhari made the plea on Sunday in a video recording to shore up support for the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu.

The President thanked Nigerians for electing him to be President for two terms,…