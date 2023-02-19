Buhari salutes Femi Okunnu at 90

Leon Usigbe – Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has rejoiced with legal luminary, writer and administrator, Alhaji Olufemi Okunnu, SAN, CON, on his 90th birthday.

A statement issued on Saturday by Garba Shehu, Senior Special Assistant to the President (Media & Publicity), said the president celebrated with the former Federal Commissioner for Works and Housing, 1967-1974, “whose footprints are evident in Nigeria’s history and development.:

The President extolled the renowned lawyer for many years of service to the nation, with an early start in 1960 when he was called to the English Bar, and later same year to the Nigerian Bar Association, where he served in the Executive…