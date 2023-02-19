Damilola Osunlakin: I lost My Son!

By: Toyin Falola

Amongst the many gifts fortune has bestowed upon Nigerians,carefree existence isn’t one of them. Whether or not this ispeculiar to the populace, it has undoubtedly, won us the title of “one of the most resilient people on the planet.“ One can argue that the most fortunate we have been, as countrymen, is perhaps at our “independence“ from Britain in 1960, whichwe allegedly obtained on “a platter of gold.“ Since then, it has been our lot as citizens to go the extra mile for what might be considered a basic comfort elsewhere, and although we are blessed with many of nature’s gifts, the resolve to harness and utilize them to the benefit of all continues to…