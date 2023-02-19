Group petitions NSA, warns of arms stockpiling in Dekina

Biraidu Development Forum (BDF) has petitioned the National Security Adviser (NSA) against plots by some desperate politicians in Kogi to cause havoc ahead of the forthcoming general elections in the Dekina area of the State.

In a letter signed by Sani Onekutu, the group accused a local government chairman in the State of planning to create chaos, maim, and kill innocent people in the Biraidu district.

According to Onekutu, the said Chairman brought some miscreants to Abocho and its environs, like Emewe, Ogbabede, and some other parts of the district, where they are radicalising and inciting youths on how to intimidate and kill innocent people during the forthcoming election.

He…