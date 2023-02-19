Music is for those who appreciate good music —Bobbyaino

By Segun Adebayo

Afro pop singer, Jimoh Abiodun Michael, also known as Bobbyaino, has declared himself as the next big thing to happen to the Afro pop genre of music in Nigeria, adding that with his talent and experience, he has the capacity to be the best in the ever-growing Nigeria music industry.

The singer, who is studying Music at Cyprus International University, said he would bring a new type of dynamism to the Afro music industry and give many established acts a run for their money.

Speaking in an interview, the musician, whose performance in the song ‘Nigboro’ with Qdot ruled the airwaves for months, maintained that the versatility of his craft is easily noticeable in…