Naira crisis: ODCF calls for calm, advocates peaceful election in Oke-Ogun

By Nurudeen Alimi

The National President of the Oke-Ogun Development Consultative Forum (ODCF), Mr Ahmed Raji (SAN) has called on the people of Oke-Ogun to remain calm and shun acts that might lead to violence and destruction of properties in the region.

He called on community leaders to discuss reasons why Oke-Ogun should be working towards attracting and building public infrastructures rather than destroying them through violent mob actions and protests.

Raji said this in a statement made available to journalists on Sunday, urging youths to rather decide on good leadership come the 2023 elections rather than rioting.

The Senior Advocate also called on the federal government to…