NSCIA sets agenda for next president, wants end to insecurity, economic hardship, others

By: Ifedayo Ogunyemi

WITH six days to the general election, the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA) has warned that it will support only the presidential candidate that has demonstrated readiness to dismantle Nigeria’s worsening insecurity and war economy.

The NSCIA said this in a statement containing a five-point charter of expectation from the next Nigerian government which was signed by its deputy secretary-general, Professor Salisu Shehu and Director of Administra- tion, Zubairu Haruna Usman-Ugwu, and made available to Sunday Tribune on Saturday.

The apex Islamic body listed the five points as security, economy, infrastructure, human capital and…