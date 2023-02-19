Primate reveals region to determine Nigeria’s next president

Israel Arogbonlo

The Leader Of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele has made a revelation ahead 2023 presidential election slated for Saturday, February 25.

In a statement signed by his media aide, Osho Oluwatosin, Primate Ayodele revealed that the 2023 will be ethnicity and tribe based, not necessarily about political parties.

He explained that each tribe will vote for their own and that there will be a crisis after the election.

The cleric mentioned that things will change two days to the election and it will affect the chances of labour party candidate, Peter Obi.

He advised the LP flag-bearer to return to the North to get things right but the east is good for…