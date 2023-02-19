Tiwa Savage: I feel vulnerable acting in ‘Water and Garri’

By Segun Adebayo

Tiwa Savage has disclosed how she was vulnerable and pushed to express herself in her first role as an actress.

The singer revealed this when she spoke about how she felt to have debuted her acting career in the movie entitled, Water and Garri.

Savage takes on the lead role of Aisha, a successful fashion designer in the United States who returns to her homeland after 10 years away following a family bereavement.

She returns to see that things have changed at home. Violence has escalated and tensions are high. As she reconnects with family, old friends and her past love, she must learn to live with her scars and confront the guilt she left behind.

Speaking about…