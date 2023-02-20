Aminu Kano Patriots drum support for Obi

Igbonaka Chukwu

The Zikist-Aminu Kano Patriots (ZAP), a nationalistic political movement, says the Presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Mr. Peter Obi, presents reliable character, capacity, and competence to lift Nigeria out of a Cliff-Hanger.

ZAP also resolved and hereby endorsed Obi and appealed to all Nigerians, irrespective of tribe, creed, political leaning, and philosophy, to reach out for Obi in this critical time of the nation’s history.

The Secretary General of ZAP, Dr. Steve Igweze, said this on Sunday, February 19 in a statement issued after the movement’s general meeting in Enugu at the weekend.

Igweze said that before concluding endorsing Obi, members…