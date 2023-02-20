APC suspends Northeast national vice chairman over alleged anti-party activities

The National Vice Chairman (North-East) of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Mustapha Salihu has been suspended for six months by Rumde Ward Working Committee of the party in Yola North Local Government Area over alleged anti-party activities.

Also suspended was the ward chairman of the party, Abdulkadir Abdullahi.

The suspension of the duo was disclosed in a separate notice on Sunday and signed by the Vice Chairman of APC in Rumde Ward, Abdulhadi Ahmed, the Secretary, Garba Mohammed and 16 other executives.

Meanwhile, the suspension of the two leaders at the ward level was said to have been conveyed to the Acting Chairman of APC in Adamawa State and the chairman of the…