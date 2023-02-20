CPPE to CBN, Buhari: Allow old notes to be deposited at commercial banks

By Nchetachi Chukwuajah

The Centre for the Promotion of Private Enterprise (CPPE) has called on the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and President Muhammadu Buhari to allow old naira notes to be deposited at commercial banks.

CPPE, in a statement by its Chief Executive Officer, Dr Muda Yusuf, on Sunday, said this is in view of the conflicting directives from the CBN on where to deposit the old notes, which it said “is inflicting additional pains on already traumatised millions of innocent Nigerians seeking to return the old notes.”

Dr Yusuf said that the process of returning the old notes has caused chaos and may be overwhelming for the CBN to manage without affecting the citizens.

He…