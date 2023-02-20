FG, States, LGs share N750.174bn January allocation

Joseph Inokotong – Abuja

The Federation Account Allocation Committee (FAAC), at its meeting, shared a total sum of N750.174 billion to the three tiers of government, as Federation Allocation for the month of January 2023.

From this stated amount, inclusive of Gross Statutory Revenue, Value Added Tax (VAT), Electronic Money Transfer Levies (EMTL), Augmentation from Non- Mineral Revenue, and an additional sum of N15.000 billion from Savings, the Federal Government received N277.334 billion, the States received N244.975 billion, the Local Government Councils got N180.135 billion, while the Mineral Producing States received N32.730 billion as Derivation, (13% of Mineral Revenue).

In a…