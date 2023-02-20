FG to list Free Trade Zones on NGX

By Kehinde Akinseinde-Jayeoba | Lagos

THE federal government, through the Nigeria Export Processing Zones Authority (NEPZA), the Nigeria Economic Zones Association (NEZA), and the Security and Exchange Commission (SEC) has said it would make efforts to list its free trade zones, including the Lagos Free Zone (LFZ) on the stock market.

The Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of NEPZA, Mr Adesoji Adesugba, stated this while speaking during a meeting with the Director-General of SEC, Mr Lamido Yuguda, at the commission’s headquarters in Abuja.

He said the prosperity and wealth of the free trade zones would be effectively extended to the investing public through the stock…