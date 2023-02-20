Former Zenith Bank boss, Steve Omojafor, leads discussion at TIS 4.0

By Akin Adewakun | Lagos

FORMER Chairman of Zenith Bank Plc, Sir Steve Omojafor, has been named as the Chairman of the fourth edition of The Industry Summit/Awards, slated for March this year, in Lagos, organisers of the event have disclosed.

Speaking on the forthcoming summit, the Convener/Publisher of The Industry Newspaper, Mr. Goddie Ofose, stated that the summit, tagged, ‘How Marketers Should Handle 2023’, will also have the Chairman, Audience Measurement Board, Mr. Tolu Ogunkoya and Corporate Affairs & Sustainability Director, Coca-Cola Bottling Company, Mr. Ekuma Eze, as keynote speakers

While Ogunkoya, will be speaking on the topic: “Turn Data to Action: How Marketers…