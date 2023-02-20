How we pressurised Tinubu to join presidential race

Bola Badmus

Former Ogun State governor, Chief Olusegun Osoba and other political leaders in South-West, on Monday in Lagos, revealed how the All Progressives Congress (APC), Presidential Candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, was pressurised to vie for president of Nigeria in the 2023 General Election.

Osoba and other leaders made the revelation while speaking at the Yoruba and South-West Leaders of Thought Summit which took place at Eko Hotels, Victoria Island.

This was just as a chieftain of APC and convener of the summit, Prince Tajudeen Olusi, in his welcome address, also revealed how the late Alafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi, initiated the summit before his death, to rally…