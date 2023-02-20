Ogun suicide victim not our customer — LAPO

Idahosa Moses – Benin City

Contrary to an online video making the rounds, the Lift Above Poverty Organisation Microfinance Bank Limited (LAPO MfB), has sternly debunked that the suicide victim in Ogun was not its Customer.

The LAPO MfB, described the online video claim as unverified, and malicious allegations, aimed at smearing its hard-earned corporate reputation by an unnamed individual.

This was contained in a press statement by Abel Ovenseri, the Acting Head, Communication and Branding of LAPA MfB, and made available to journalists Monday evening in Benin City, Edo.

Abel Ovenseri, while extending the management’s condolences to the deceased family on the tragic incident said…