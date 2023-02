By: Aliyu Abdulkareem

Controversial Nigerian singer, Habeeb Okikiola Popularly known as Portable has expressed great anger after he was sprayed fake naira notes.

The ‘Zazzu’ crooner, who performed at a show recently, got home only to find out he was sprayed fake money.

Portable, while showing the money in a viral video on his Instagram page on Sunday, rained curses on the fans who sprayed the money.

