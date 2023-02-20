Protect INEC facilities from APC,

Leon Usigbe

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has charged security agencies to beef up security around the offices and facilities of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) from any attacks ahead of Saturday’s Presidential and National Assembly elections.

In a statement issued on Monday by its National Publicity Secretary, Deborah Ologunagba, the main opposition party alleged a sinister motive for the “sinking” All Progressives Congress (APC) to attack the facilities.

It said: “The PDP’s position is coming against the background of apprehensions in the public space of alleged plots by certain APC interests to launch a coordinated attack on INEC offices and…