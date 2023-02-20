Success of the elections depend on you, Thambo Mbeki tells INEC

Taiwo Amodu

Former President of South Africa, Thambo Mbeki has tasked the Independent National Electoral Commission, (INEC) to live up to the expectations of Nigerians and the international community in its conduct of the February 25 and March 11 general elections.

Mbeki, head of Commonwealth Observers Group gave the admonition on Monday when his team met with the INEC Chairman, Professor Mahmood Yakubu at the latter’s office.

Mbeki who said his team came to Nigeria to observe the electoral process reports and make observations maintained that the outcome of the election depends on the diligence of the Commission.

He said he led his colleagues to the INEC headquarters to be…