The North, this week – Tribune Online

I am calm. I am calm. It is the calm before something awful – Sylvia Plath, American poet and short story writer.

Convener of the Northern Elders Forum (NEF), Professor Ango Abdullahi, was asked by the Sunday Tribune in an interview last week if he didn’t think the North retaining power immediately after Muhammadu Buhari could escalate agitations for secession. He said the North was ready: “As long as there is an election won by a northerner, the northerner will become president. No matter what happens to the country. We should be ready for it. Once there is an election that Nigerians participate in and candidates participate and one candidate wins from any region; as long as the…