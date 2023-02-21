2023 Elections: Diaspora group rallies youths’ support for Tinubu in Ekiti

‘Yomi Ayeleso | Ado-Ekiti

Less than four days to the February 25 presidential election, the Tinubu Support Organisations Colorado (TSOC), United States has rallied support of youths in Ekiti state for the All Progressives Congress (APC) Bola Tinubu.

The group’s coordinator, Sunday Fadeyi who spoke in Ado-Ekiti, the state capital while addressing youths explained that the ‘renewed hope’ agenda of the former Lagos state governor captured the myriad challenges confronting the nation and proffer workable solutions to it.

Fadeyi added that the exploits and achievements of Tinubu when he was governor in Lagos placed him ahead of other candidates in the race, saying the APC candidate…