‘Akoi New Whip’, Portable says as he acquires Range Rover jeep

By: Aliyu Abdulkareem

Controversial Nigerian singer, Habeeb Okikiola, Popularly known as Portable has acquired a new Range Rover jeep.

Portable in an Instagram post on Tuesday, said “IKA OF AFRICA, Akoi new whip, Akoi new ambassador, Akoi new family. To God be the glory everywhere good #drzehinarange.”

Watch video:

