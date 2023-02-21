Amotekun arrests man with fake N100,000 new naira notes in Ekiti

‘Yomi Ayeleso | Ado-Ekiti

Operatives of the Ekiti State Security Network popularly called Amotekun corps have arrested a middle-aged man identified simply as Celestine for being in possession of fake new naira notes.

The corps commander, Brigadier General Joe Komolafe (retd) while parading the suspects on Tuesday said that he was arrested in Omuo-Ekiti, Ekiti East Local Government Area of the state.

According to the commander, the suspect was arrested following an alarm raised by a Point of Sale(PoS) operator in the community after discovering the fake new naira notes in his possession.

Komolafe said the suspect who is…