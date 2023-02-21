Attacking bank facilities, workers will worsen cash scarcity crisis, NUBIFIE tells Nigerians 

Christian Appolos | Abuja

The National Union of Banks, Insurance and Financial Institution Employees (NUBIFIE) has urged Nigerians to stop attacking bank facilities and workers, saying that bank workers are not the reason new naira notes are scarce, neither are they exacerbating the crisis by hiding or refusing to load the new notes in the ATMs.

NUBIFIE National President, Comrade Abakpa Anthony, said this in a phone chat with the Nigerian Tribune.

Comrade Anthony warned that continued attacks on banks and its staff will force his union to direct workers to stay away from work, which will worsen the cash scarcity situation if bank workers are asked to stop work.

He maintained that…