Bode George, Jandor unite ahead of Lagos guber polls

Sandra Nwaokolo

The Lagos State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has reportedly settled its internal dispute, as the party’s Deputy National Chairman for the South-West, Olabode George, and the PDP’s governorship candidate, Dr Abdul-Azeez Adediran, have reconciled and presented a united front.

The two had been at odds over some unresolved issues that emerged after the PDP primary, but they have since resolved their differences in a peace meeting held on Monday.

The reconciliation comes just ahead of the upcoming presidential and National Assembly elections on Saturday.

Confirming the resolution of the conflict, Gbenga Ogunleye, the Head of Media and Communications…