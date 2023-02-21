Court dismisses suit to sack IGP, Alkali Baba Usman

By Sunday Ejike – Abuja

A Federal High Court sitting in Abuja on Tuesday dismissed a suit seeking the removal of Alkali Baba Usman as the Inspector General of Police (IGP).

In his judgment, Justice James Omotoso invoked Section 7 (6) of the Police Act 2020 which put the tenure of office of any Inspector General of Police at four years and dismissed the suit filed against President Muhammadu Buhari and four others by an Abuja based activist, Micheal Sam Idoko.

The Judge held that the retirement of Alkali Baba Usman from the Nigeria Police Force has nothing to do with his appointment on the ground that the four years tenure is sacrosanct.

Besides, Justice Omotoso said that the…