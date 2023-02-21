Hoodlums brutalise Trust TV cameraman at Tinubu’s Mega Rally

Taiwo Yishau, a Cameraman with Trust TV, a subsidiary of Media Trust Group, Publishers of the Daily Trust Titles, was this morning attacked by hoodlums at the Teslim Balogun Stadium, venue of the Grand Finale rally of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign.

Taiwo was attacked at one of the gates of Stadium despite carrying the press tag issued by the APC for journalists covering the rally.

The final rally is taking place at the Stadium with several roads leading to the venue blocked.

While President Muhammadu Buhari who is expected at the rally and the dignitaries including the Presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu are yet to arrive at the venue, the…