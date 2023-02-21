IITA promotes African yam-bean crop with 40 varieties

By Nurudeen Alimi

THE International Institute of Tropical Agriculture (IITA) says it has embarked on “genetic diversity” land race for the African yam-bean (AYB) crop with over 40 varieties, to improve soil fertility and achieve food security.

Genetic Professor and Principal Investigator for African yam-bean, IITA, Morufat Balogun, made this known at the ongoing research, conducted by the institute, recently, in Kano.

According to her, the reintroduced crop with 40 varieties has the ability to produce bean and tuber, rich in protein and calories needed for human growth and development.

She added that the crop could also withstand climatic changes after showing prospects even in…